Terrorism, insurgency on decline in Assam, state on path of progress, says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that terrorism and insurgency have declined in Assam, leading to the speeding up of the government's development activities.
Singh, while addressing his maiden election rally here, said peace has returned to Assam, with dozens of insurgent groups laying down their arms in the last five years of the BJP rule in the state.
"When I was asked to come to Biswanath, the 2014 massacre of Adivasis here came to my mind. But now, the situation has improved. There cannot be any better news than prevailing of peace in the region," he said.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed charge in 2014, the Centre had taken a resolve to end terrorism and insurgency, Singh, who was the Union Home Minister during the Adivasi killings, said.
"The condition in Assam has improved a lot. The state is on the path of progress," the senior BJP leader said.
He said the BJP-led government has sealed a major portion of the India-Bangladesh border and installed electronic surveillance along the riverine stretch.
"We have sealed the international border in Dhubri. Whatever little stretch is left unfenced will be completely seated after the BJP returns to power in Assam," he said.
Singh said the BJP government in Tripura is also working towards stopping illegal immigration from the neighbouring country.
He was campaigning for sitting BJP MLA Promod Borthakur, who will have a direct contest with Congress nominee Anjan Borah in Biswanath seat that is going to polls in the first phase on March 27.
