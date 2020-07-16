e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Terrorist associate of LeT arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora

Terrorist associate of LeT arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora

According to police, the terrorist associate was involved in the transporting of arms, ammunition of the terrorists in Tral, Kakpora, Khreew, and Awantipora areas.

india Updated: Jul 16, 2020 08:58 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Pulwama
Arrested terror associate has been identified as Sahil Farooq Mir, a resident of Chakoora Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir police said.
Arrested terror associate has been identified as Sahil Farooq Mir, a resident of Chakoora Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

Security forces have arrested terror associate of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the LeT terrorists.

Security forces arrested him from Awantipora of Pulwama district on Wednesday. Arrested terror associate has been identified as Sahil Farooq Mir, a resident of Chakoora Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

According to police, the terrorist associate was involved in the transporting of arms, ammunition of the terrorists in Tral, Kakpora, Khreew, and Awantipora areas.

Incriminating material including explosive material and ammunition has been recovered from him in the Noorpora area, Police said.

A case has been registered against the arrested terror associate in Awantipora Police Station under relevant sections of law.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
8 world leaders seek equal access to Covid-19 vaccine
8 world leaders seek equal access to Covid-19 vaccine
Bihar goes under lockdown from today: What remains open, what will close
Bihar goes under lockdown from today: What remains open, what will close
‘Tough day for us at Twitter’: Jack Dorsey on hacked high profile handles
‘Tough day for us at Twitter’: Jack Dorsey on hacked high profile handles
Why Bihar should be conducting more Covid-19 tests than Delhi is
Why Bihar should be conducting more Covid-19 tests than Delhi is
Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after elder brother tests positive for Covid-19
Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after elder brother tests positive for Covid-19
24 hours of twists and turns in Rajasthan political drama
24 hours of twists and turns in Rajasthan political drama
On The Record | ‘Congress needs clarity at the top’: Dinesh Gundu Rao
On The Record | ‘Congress needs clarity at the top’: Dinesh Gundu Rao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In