Terrorist eliminated in encounter in J&K's Sopore; second gunbattle in 24 hours

A terrorist was gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.



"Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of #terrorists in Rampora #Sopore area of #Baramulla, a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police and security forces. During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place," the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X. A terrorist was gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district(PTI/Representational image)

It said the details of the operation were awaited.

A senior police officer on the condition of anonymity told PTI one terrorist has been killed in the operation. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is being ascertained, the official added.

Sopore: 2 terrorists killed in encounter on Friday



On Friday, two terrorists were eliminated by security forces following an encounter in the same town.

“Two terrorists have been neutralised in Sopore encounter. Identification and affiliation is being ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

"A joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police and security forces based on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Panipora of Sopore area in Baramulla. During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place," said the Kashmir police.



The Army posted,"On November 7, 2024, based on specific intelligence regarding presence of terrorists, a joint Operation launched by the Indian Army and @JmuKmrPolice in Panipura, Sopore, Baramulla. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress."



There has been a spike in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir with the security forces engaging in encounters with them.



Earlier in the day, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday.

The visit of the Army chief to Kathua, bordering Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, comes amid stepped-up anti-terrorist operations across Jammu region where two village defence guards were shot dead by the terrorists after their abduction in the latest attack in Kishtwar district on Thursday.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)