The seizure included one AK 47 rifle, three magazines of AK 47, 94 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, two Chinese pistols, two Chinese pistol magazines, eight rounds of pistol ammunition, five UBGL grenades, among others(HT Photo )
Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Rajouri, huge cache of arms recovered

During the search operation, war like stores were recovered.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:46 PM IST

The security forces on Sunday busted a terrorirst hideout in Rajouri district and recovered a rich haul of arms and ammunition.

A joint operation by Indian Army and police led to swift and timely recovery of large cache of weapons and ammunition from the dense forest area of Gadyog in Khawas region of Rajouri, said Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

"Based on specific information from a reliable source, a joint operation was launched on Sunday by Indian Army and J&K Police in the general area of Chikakhet in Gadyog forest of Khawas region of Rajouri District, South of Pir Panjal Ranges," he said.

During the search operation, war like stores were recovered. The seizure included one AK 47 rifle, three magazines of AK 47, 94 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, two Chinese pistols, two Chinese pistol magazines, eight rounds of pistol ammunition, five UBGL grenades, one Kenwood radio set and three radio set antennae.

"The timely recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition has thwarted any possible untoward incident in otherwise peaceful region and has scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to try derail peace and harmony in the region South of Pir Panjal Ranges," he said.

