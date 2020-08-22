e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Personnel of Indian Army’s 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint operation on receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village, officials said.

india Updated: Aug 22, 2020 13:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla.
An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla. (HT file photo)
         

A terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, officials said.

The encounter in Saloosa area of Kreeri of Baramulla is underway and at least three terrorists are believed to be trapped, they added.

Personnel of Indian Army’s 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint operation on receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village, officials said.

Saturday’s gunbattle site is close to Watergam Kreeri where five security personnel and three terrorists were killed on Monday when a group of terrorists had targeted the security forces’ joint patrol party. A so-called top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Sajjad Haider, was among the terrorists killed in the encounter that day.

More details are awaited.

tags
top news
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Baramulla
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Baramulla
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
2,173 killed in air crashes since 1947
2,173 killed in air crashes since 1947
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day
Villagers thrash, tonsure 4 boys over phone theft in Bihar
Villagers thrash, tonsure 4 boys over phone theft in Bihar
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In