Home / India News / Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian, operation on
Image for representation. (FILE PHOTO)
Image for representation. (FILE PHOTO)
india news

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian, operation on

A police spokesman said the operation is still underway as they suspect more terrorists to be hiding in the area.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 02:07 PM IST

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces at Rakhama village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

Police and the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles launched a joint operation in Shopian late last night resulting in an encounter in which the terrorist was killed.

A police spokesman said the operation is still underway as they suspect more terrorists to be hiding in the area.

In the last nine days, eight terrorists were killed in different operations in Kashmir and a Pakistani terrorist was captured alive near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri Sector, officials said. Among the killed terrorists, four are believed to be fresh infiltrators who were killed in Hatlanga and Uri while an 18-year-old Pakistani terrorist surrendered after his accomplice, another foreign terrorist, was killed soon after they crossed the fence on the LoC on Tuesday morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.