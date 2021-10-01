Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian, operation on

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces at Rakhama village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

Police and the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles launched a joint operation in Shopian late last night resulting in an encounter in which the terrorist was killed.

A police spokesman said the operation is still underway as they suspect more terrorists to be hiding in the area.

In the last nine days, eight terrorists were killed in different operations in Kashmir and a Pakistani terrorist was captured alive near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri Sector, officials said. Among the killed terrorists, four are believed to be fresh infiltrators who were killed in Hatlanga and Uri while an 18-year-old Pakistani terrorist surrendered after his accomplice, another foreign terrorist, was killed soon after they crossed the fence on the LoC on Tuesday morning.