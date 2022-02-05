Terrorist linked to cop killing in J&K among two shot dead

Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces on the outskirt of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. One of them was involved in the recent killing of a policeman in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Rangpora Zakura area of Srinagar after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists.

“During the operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately, which was retaliated effectively. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said the slain terrorists were active since last year. They were identified as as Ikhlaq Ahmad Hajam, son of Kujer Frisal Kulgam, and Adil Nisar Dar of Malangpora Pulwama.

The terrorists belonged to The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow arm of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, said Vijay Kumar, Kashmir’s inspector general of police.

“Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF neutralised by Srinagar Police. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in recent killing of HC Ali Mohd at Hassanpora Anantnag,” Kumar said on Twitter.

As per police records, Ikhlaq had been active since June last year and Adil since August. Both were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police, security forces and civilians. “They were also instrumental in motivating the gullible youth to join terror folds and reviving the Overground network,” the spokesperson said.

Ikhlaq was the mastermind behind the killing of head constable Ali Mohammad at Hasanpora Anantnag on January 29. “He (Ikhlaq) was also involved in an IED blast on Qaimoh-Yaripora road on January 18.”

Incriminating materials, and arms and ammunition, including two pistols and five hand grenades, were recovered from the site of encounter. “All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated,” the spokesperson added.