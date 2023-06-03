Home / India News / Terrorist shot dead in Rajouri gunfight: Cops

Terrorist shot dead in Rajouri gunfight: Cops

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 03, 2023 12:13 AM IST

A terrorist of Pakistani origin has been killed during an encounter with security forces in Rajouri district, Jammu & Kashmir. All schools in the area have been closed as a precautionary measure. The army has recovered an AK 56 assault rifle, one full magazine, 60 AK rounds, four grenades, 12 detonators, an IED switch, a medical kit, two packets of cigarettes, Lahore made coconut cookies, a syringe and a lighter from the site. The encounter comes a day after security forces arrested two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district.

A terrorist has been killed during an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district, police said on Friday. All schools have been closed in the area as a precautionary measure, an officer said.

A police personnel carrying arms, ammunition, and other material recovered from a terrorist who was killed in Dassal Rajouri encounter, on Friday. (ANI)
According to additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh, the encounter took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Dassal Gujran village, located 4 km from Rajouri town, during a cordon-and-search operation.

“During a joint operation by the Indian army and the police, a suspicious movement was noticed in the forest area of Dassal Gujran on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. On being challenged by the troops, they were fired upon, which was retaliated by the troops. Sporadic firing continued throughout the night,” a defence spokesperson said.

The body of the ultra, who took position in a gorge during the gunbattle, has been retrieved and sent to a hospital in Rajouri, an official familiar with the matter told news agency PTI.

The terrorist is reportedly of Pakistani origin, the official added.

Army has recovered an AK 56 assault rifle, one full magazine, 60 AK rounds, four grenades, 12 detonators, an IED switch and a battery, a medical kit, two packets of cigarettes, Lahore made coconut cookies, a syringe and a lighter from the site.

The encounter comes a day after security forces arrested two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, police said. On Wednesday, the army foiled an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector and arrested three terrorists.

The army had also seized a consignment of arms and ammunition which included a 10kg improvised explosive device (IED) from the terrorists, who belonged to Karmara village. “During preliminary questioning one of the terrorists identified as Mohammad Farooq divulged to his interrogators that the IED was to be planted on an army convoy in Gulpur area of Poonch.

The encounter took place over a month after the Indian Army lost 10 of its soldiers within a fortnight on April 20 and May 5 in two ambushes by the terrorists in Tota Gali in Poonch and Kandhi forests in Rajouri, respectively.

On January 1 and 2, seven local residents were killed by terrorists in Rajouri’s Dhangri village.

In all the three attacks, the terrorists have remained elusive.

terrorist encounter
terrorist encounter
