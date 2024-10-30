‘Terrorists keep coming’: Farooq Abdullah downplays Army's Akhnoor encounter

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has downplayed the Indian Army's recent operation in Akhnoor saying that encounters are a recurring theme in the Union Territory. BMP-II, Infantry Combat Vehicle APC 'Sarath' deployed during a search and cordon operation following an attack on army convoy by terrorists in Akhnoor.

"Encounters keep taking place; there is nothing new in this. Terrorists keep coming and we will keep killing them," Abdullah told news agency ANI.

The comments come after an anti-terror operation where Indian army killed three terrorists in Akhnoor after an attack on an Army convoy on October 28. The operation was part of Operation Asan, launched in response to the terrorist attack in the Battal area.

According to security forces, the terrorists fired on an Army ambulance, prompting immediate retaliation.

The area was swiftly sealed off, and a coordinated search effort was initiated by Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian security forces.

The operation was led by the Indian Army's White Knight Corps, which engaged the terrorists after round-the-clock surveillance.

"After surveillance throughout the night, an intense firefight unfolded this morning, resulting in a significant victory for our forces," the White Knight Corps said in an official statement.

Army dog Phantom dies

Tragically, the operation also resulted in the death of a Belgian Malinois dog, Phantom, from the Indian Army's canine unit. Phantom, who was born on May 25, 2020, joined the Army in August 2022. He was instrumental in assisting security forces during the operation but made the ultimate sacrifice while advancing towards enemy positions in the Sunderbani sector.

As the region grapples with security challenges, Abdullah’s remarks and the recent operations underscore the ongoing complexities of counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, a region marked by both festivity and conflict.

The DIG hailed the people of Akhnoor as nationalists and said their timely information about the terrorists led to the mobilisation of the forces and foiled their designs.

"It was a well-coordinated operation," he said, adding that the terrorists are employing new ways of infiltration and trying to carry out sensational attacks to create terror.

Sharma added that the forces were ready to neutralise all threats.