‘Tested negative’: Union minister V Muraleedharan tweets after meeting with coronavirus positive doctor

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:41 IST

Union minister V Muraleedharan said on Tuesday he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after he held a meeting with a doctor in Kerala, who tested positive for the virus after coming back from Spain.

The Union minister of state for external affairs had gone into self-quarantine at his home in Delhi after the meeting last Saturday.

He had held the meeting at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, which was also attended by the infected doctor.

“Last Saturday I had visited Research Div. of a Medical Institute, whose Hospital later reported a #COVID19 +ve case. As a measure of abundant precaution I am in home quarantine since then (sic),” Muraleedharan tweeted.

“Have tested negative for #COVID19. No to panic! Yes to precaution!” he said.

The doctor, a radiologist, had tested positive on Sunday and returned from Spain on March 1. He had joined his duty two days after he returned.

He was asked to join his work after he disclosed his travel history and did not show any symptoms of Covid-19. He fell ill on March 13 and tested positive on March 15.

One of the premier medical institutions in Kerala, the hospital is under the Union science and technology ministry.

There are 22 patients of Covid-19, including two foreigners, in Kerala and three people have recovered from the disease in the state. It was the first in the country to report positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

India has reported 126 cases of the novel coronavirus and said that the disease has spread to 15 states and Union territories.

There have been three coronavirus deaths—one each in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra, so far.