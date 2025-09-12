'Kept stabbing’: Chilling details emerge in Indian man’s beheading in Texas

An Indian man working as a motel manager in Texas was killed in an exceptionally violent attack this week, and the suspect is now in custody, facing a capital murder charge. The confrontation began after victim Chandra Nagamallaiah (left) asked accused Cobos-Martinez (right) not to use a broken washing machine on the premises.(X)

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah, the manager of a motel northeast of downtown Dallas.

But what shocked the world was the sheer brutality of the crime, which was caused by a petty argument over a broken washing machine.

According to the police, Cobos-Martinez used a machete in the deadly assault and kept stabbing him until his head was severed from the body.

Police reveal chilling details

The confrontation began after Nagamallaiah asked Cobos-Martinez not to use a broken washing machine on the premises.

At the time, Cobos-Martinez and a woman were cleaning one of the rooms. The affidavit notes that Cobos-Martinez became agitated, reportedly because Nagamallaiah addressed the woman rather than speaking directly to him.

Then a surveillance video showed that Cobos-Martinez left the room, retrieved a machete, and came back to attack Nagamallaiah, repeatedly cutting and stabbing Nagamallaiah.

The victim attempted to flee to the motel's front office, but Cobos-Martinez followed and continued to stab him, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses, including Nagamallaiah's wife and son, tried to intervene but were unable to stop the violence, which continued" until the victim's head was removed from his body."

Cobos-Martinez removed a key card and a cellphone from Nagamallaiah's pockets and later reportedly placed Nagamallaiah's head in a dumpster on the property.

"The suspect then kicked the [Nagamallaiah's] head twice into the parking lot and proceeded to pick it up and carry it to the dumpster and put it inside," police said.

Cobos-Martine has been arrested and is being held without bond. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

Court records indicate that when officers apprehended Cobos-Martinez, he was covered in blood and still armed with the weapon believed to have been used in the killing. An affidavit states that he also had Nagamallaiah's motel key card and cellphone.

Nagamallaiah, originally from India, had worked for years managing the motel and was known in the local community. His death has left family members, coworkers, and residents devastated.

Dallas police are continuing their investigation.