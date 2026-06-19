The Telangana cabinet chaired by chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced constitution of a cabinet sub-committee to study the implications of the introduction of Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAMG) replacing the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with effect from July 1. T’gana cabinet sub-committee to study rural job scheme impact

The committee comprising ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, G Vivek Venkataswamy and D Seethakka, will study developments in other states, assess the financial burden on Telangana and recommend the state’s future course of action regarding the proposed reforms.

“The cabinet expressed concern that certain proposed changes could reduce employment opportunities and increase financial obligations on states. The sub-committee will consult stakeholders and submit its recommendations shortly,” Uttam Kumar Reddy, who holds irrigation and civil supplies portfolios, told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet expressed concern over shortage of fertilisers being supplied to Telangana by the Centre. “The Centre had assured monthly allocations of around two lakh metric tonnes of urea but had not supplied the committed quantities in the last few months,” the minister said.

The cabinet resolved to demand that the Centre allocate 100% quantity of urea being produced at the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant in Peddapalli district, instead of being transported to distant states.

“Allocating locally produced fertilizer to Telangana farmers would reduce transportation costs and prevent shortages during the critical agricultural season,” the minister said.

The cabinet resolved to formally launch the distribution of investment support to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for the forthcoming Kharif season. A farmers’ convention (Rythu Sammelanam) would be held at Madhira in Khammam district on June 30, where the chief minister would credit the amount directly into the bank accounts of farmers across Telangana from the same platform.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said the cabinet also approved the continuation of the state government’s bonus for seven popular fine rice varieties cultivated by Telangana farmers. The decision was taken based on market demand and consumer preferences. The bonus will be applicable only to BPT-5204, RNR-15048, HMT Sona, Jai Sriram, KNM-1638, WGL-44 and KNM-7715 varieties.

“These varieties account for nearly 83% of the fine rice cultivated in the state and enjoy strong market demand even outside the government procurement system,” he said.

The cabinet discussed the ongoing dry spell across the state despite onset of monsoon. In view of weather forecasts indicating below-normal rainfall and possible dry spells, the cabinet appealed to farmers not to rush into sowing immediately after receiving the first rains.

“The government advises farmers to follow the guidance of agriculture department officials and ensure adequate soil moisture before sowing. At least two spells of around 7 mm rainfall each would generally be necessary to create suitable moisture conditions for germination and crop establishment. Farmers are urged to avoid premature sowing that could result in crop losses if dry spells follow,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

The cabinet also resolved to urge the Centre to expedite approvals required for the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II. The government sought immediate sanction of the loan proposed through the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and appealed to Union ministers and BJP MPs from Telangana to support the project in the larger interest of Hyderabad’s commuters.

The cabinet expressed concern over the inadequate procurement of Telangana-grown crops by Central agencies. While the state procured large quantities of paddy and even purchased around 1.5 million metric tonnes of maize, they pointed out that the Central agencies were not procuring crops to the extent expected under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) framework.

The cabinet demanded that the Centre ensure procurement through agencies such as Food Corporation of India (FCI) for paddy, Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for cotton, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) for other crops.

The state government announced that ministers and Members of Parliament from Telangana would soon visit New Delhi to press the Centre on procurement issues.