The Telangana government on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the bereaved family of 28-year-old Pole Chandrashekar, who was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at a gas station at Denton in Texas in the United States of America on October 3. T’gana govt announces ₹5 lakh ex gratia to family of Hyderabad man killed in U.S.

State industries and information technology minister D Sridhar Babu, along with his cabinet colleague Adluri Laxman Kumar, paid respect to the mortal remains of Chandrasekhar, which were brought to Hyderabad in the wee hours of Saturday.

The ministers visited Chandrasekhar’s residence at Teacher’s Colony in B N Reddy Nagar and expressed their deep sympathy to the bereaved family. They assured the family of all possible support from the government, urging them to stay strong during this difficult time.

“On behalf of the Telangana state government, Sridhar Babu announced an ex- gratia amount of ₹5 lakh for the bereaved family. He also assured that employment opportunities would be provided to the deceased’s brothers as per their qualifications, either in the private sector or through outsourcing channels,” an official statement said.

Chandrasekhar, had gone to the United States to pursue a Masters course from University of Texas in 2023. He had completed his course and was working part time at a gas station when on October 4, he was shot dead by the assailant.

His friends in the United States informed his family members in India about his death the next day. The Texas police had arrested the killer of Chandrasekhar two days later.

The mortal remains of Chandrasekhar arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at around 2 am. Majlis-e-Bachao Tehreek president Amjed Ullah, deceased’s brothers Raj Kiran and Damodar, officials of the protocol department and senior police officials, went to the airport to receive the mortal remains and bring them to his residence. The body was cremated later in the afternoon.