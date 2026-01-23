Telangana government has offered to host the annual follow-up summit of World Economic Forum in July or August in Hyderabad to facilitate a platform for follow-up on the MoUs signed during the ongoing summit at Davos in Switzerland, an official statement said on Thursday. T’gana offers to host follow-up WEF summit in Hyderabad

The proposal was mooted by chief minister A Revanth Reddy at a meeting with WEF managing director Jeremy Jurgens and Manju George, head of Strategic Impact and Integration, C4IR Network, at the Telangana Pavilion during the WEF summit in Davos on Thursday.

According to the official statement, the chief minister said the idea of hosting an annual follow-up summit of WEF in Hyderabad was to expedite the decisions made during the ongoing summit in Davos. “A time gap of one year is quite long in the context of modern business lifecycles of today. Telangana offered to join hands with WEF in hosting the follow-up forum in the capacity as a strategic partner,” the statement said.

Revanth Reddy said his government would like to showcase to the world the wonderful opportunities and resources Telangana can offer. “So, we are ready to host a WEF follow-up meet annually in Hyderabad,” he said.

The statement said the WEF team responded very positively to the chief minister’s idea, despite similar proposals from several countries. “We shall take this forward in the near future,” Jeremy Jurgens said, adding the ‘Summer Davos’ is being held annually in China, and that there is strong interest from Saudi Arabia, too.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Rising delegation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UPC Volt, a joint venture between the Netherlands-based partners UPC Renewables Group and VOLT Data Centres, for establishment of 100 MW AI-ready data centre at the Bharat Future City, on Hyderabad outskirts.

It would be supported by a matching 100 MW RTC renewable energy project facility with an intent to ensure digital infrastructure is powered by carbon free energy. The proposed investment of ₹5,000 crore, over five years, is expected to create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and over 800 direct and indirect jobs during operation.

The agreement was signed by the Telangana government with Volt CEO Han de Groot, co-founder of UPC Renewables Steven Zwaan, CEO of UPC Renewables India Alok Nigam and assistant vice-president Vikas Sharma.

In another agreement, Schneider Electric India signed an agreement for expansion of its Hyderabad facilities at Gagillapur and Shamshabad with an investment of ₹623 crore, enhancing capacity for electrical safety products such as Air Circuit Breakers (ACB), Moulded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB), contactors, and push buttons.

The agreement was signed by the Telangana delegation with Deepak Sharma, CEO, Schneider Electric India. The meeting also focused on energy transition and storage projects, with collaboration on grid modernization, energy efficiency, and digital power management for industrial parks and urban infrastructure, the official statement said.