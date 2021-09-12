T’gana reports 296 new Covid cases, one death

Telangana on Saturday added 296 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 661,302, while the death toll rose to 3,893 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 74, followed by Karimnagar (29) and Warangal Urban (22) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30pm on Saturday.

With 322 people recuperating from the infectious disease, the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 652,085.

Active cases stood at 5,324, the bulletin said.

It said 69,833 samples were tested and the total number tested till date was 25,378,513.

The samples tested per million population were 681,851.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.60 per cent compared to 1.3 per cent and 97.45 per cent, respectively at the national level