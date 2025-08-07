Thadou body claims leaders detained at Imphal hotel; Manipur cops deny

IMPHAL: Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM), an apex body of the Thadou community in the state, on Thursday claimed that several leaders had been detained at an Imphal hotel where they had held a peace meeting with Meitei civil society organisations the previous day. Police said the TIM delegates were not detained or placed under house arrest (HT Photo)

A senior police officer rejected the allegation, insisting that security personnel had been deployed at the hostel for the safety of TIM delegates. “There is no detention or house arrest of the TIM delegates, the police personnel and central forces are deployed for safety reasons, considering the present unrest as the government cannot take a risk,” a senior police officer said

The Thadou delegation was part of a 16-member team that had travelled to Imphal for the peace dialogue. Wednesday’s meeting was seen as a step toward reconciliation between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities and involved key stakeholders, including the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), and other civil society groups.

TIM president James Thadou said, ”The arrest and forced confinement of peaceful delegates is a clear violation of their democratic rights and liberty. It is a blatant attempt to suppress dissent and appease extremist forces in the valley.”

In a statement on Wednesday, TIM said the ‘Thadou’ community had been long considered part of the larger Kuki umbrella, but were in fact a “distinct indigenous identity”.

“The term Kuki has foreign origins, and those who adopt it today often do so to push a separatist and extremist ideology. Many who currently identify as Kuki are suspected illegal immigrants, having settled in Manipur in recent decades,” Thadou said

James said they came to Imphal after the May 3 incident, despite pressure from many groups, to initiate a peace process and restore peace.

The TIM urged the government to take immediate action.

“We urge the Government of India to lift all restrictions, release the detained leaders without delay, and demonstrate its sincerity in supporting indigenous peace-building,” the group said.

“Any undermining of this historic covenant must be avoided. It could have serious consequences for peace, stability, and trust among communities in Manipur,” the statement warned.