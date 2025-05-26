Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Thane man duped of 1.4 crore in gold trading and mining scheme; two accused booked

PTI |
May 26, 2025 11:10 AM IST

The 62-year-old man alleged that he transferred over ₹1.4 crore into various bank accounts but did not receive any interest.

A 62-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane city was allegedly duped of more than 1.4 crore by two persons who lured him to invest in a gold trading scheme, police said on Monday.

The complainant, a consultant from Thane, has alleged that the accused convinced him to invest in a gold mining and trading scheme(Pixabay/ Representative)
The complainant, a consultant from Thane, has alleged that the accused convinced him to invest in a gold mining and trading scheme(Pixabay/ Representative)

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, said an official from the Wagle Estate division.

He said the alleged fraud took place between April 11 and May 19.

The complainant, a consultant, has alleged that the accused convinced him to invest in a gold mining and trading scheme, promising a fixed monthly income from mining and 15 per cent returns from gold trade, the official said.

He said the complainant transferred more than 1.4 crore into various bank accounts as directed by the duo but did not receive any returns.

When the complainant contacted the duo for updates on his investment, the accused avoided his calls and provided no clear response, the official said.

"We are probing the financial trail and attempting to trace the accused through digital and bank transaction records," the official added.

