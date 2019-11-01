e-paper
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture

Responding to Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s move of waiving off two requirements for Sikhs travelling to Darbar Sahib gurdwara at Kartarpur, Punjab’s CM Amarinder Singh made a larger request.

india Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh thanked Pakistan PM Imran Khan for the gesture of extending concessions to Kartarpur pilgrims. (HT file photo)
         

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for two concessions extended to Kartarpur pilgrims but asked that Islamabad offer the relaxation to all citizens of secular India and not just Sikhs.

In a surprise move earlier in the day, Imran Khan had waived off two requirements for Sikhs travelling to Darbar Sahib gurdwara at Pakistan’s Kartarpur to join celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion.

Khan tweeted that Sikhs would not require a passport but could take the corridor to Kartarpur with a valid ID document. He also exempted them from having to register 10 days in advance to make the pilgrimage.

On two days - the day of the inauguration of the corridor and the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak - they would not have to pay the $ 20 fee that Islamabad has insisted on retaining during negotiations with Indian officials.

Amarinder Singh thanked Imran Khan for the gesture.

The chief minister said he was happy and grateful for the waiver of two conditions but asked that Pakistan “apply this not just to Sikhs but all citizens of secular India”.

“Also urge Pak PM to waive off $20 fee on all days instead of just two,” Capt Singh said in a tweet.

India had protested the US $ 20 service fee that Pakistan had decided to impose on each pilgrim and later called it a “matter of disappointment” that Islamabad hadn’t heeded the request.

The Kartarpur corridor connects the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just 4 kilometres from the International Border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 15:42 IST

No need to admit P Chidambaram to hospital, medical board tells high court
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
In Shiv Sena leader's new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
Pollution control body declares public health emergency in Delhi-NCR
Merkel meets Modi, says India serious about Make in India
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Man kills neighbour, injures his wife after tiff over urinating in public
'Need Germany's expertise to build New India by 2022': PM Modi
