News / India News / ‘Thanks for ruining my Diwali’: Passenger demands ticket refund from Railways

‘Thanks for ruining my Diwali’: Passenger demands ticket refund from Railways

ByHT News Desk
Nov 13, 2023 04:48 PM IST

Anshul Sharma, a 27-year-old, who had a confirmed AC ticket took to social media and criticised the Indian Railways for the poor service.

A passenger in Gujarat, who had planned to visit his hometown for Deepawali, was unable to board the train because his air conditioned coach was overcrowded. Anshul Sharma, 27, expressed his anger on social media platform X, demanding a refund of his ticket money. "I want a total refund of 1173.95…" he said.

Crowded railway station in Gujarat
Crowded railway station in Gujarat

In a post on X he wrote, “Thanks for ruining my Diwali. This is what you get even when you have a confirmed 3rd AC ticket. No help from Police. Many people like me were not able to board.” He posted videos depicting the chaotic scene on the platform, where a crowd of passengers attempted to board. The coach was jam-packed, making it impossible for other passengers to board it.

“The labour crowd thrown me out of the train. They locked the doors and they were not letting anyone enter into the train. Police said clearly no to help me and started laughing on the situation,” he added in his post.

“@DRMBRCWR what’s your management on the festive day? People are not able to board the train. Heavy crowd packed AC coaches as well. What’s the safety?” the user wrote tagging the Divisional Railway Manager of Vadodara.

Railways witnessed a huge rush of passengers a few days ahead of Diwali. In a recent incident, a 40-year-old man lost his life, while two others were hospitalised as a result of the commotion that ensued at the Surat station while passengers were boarding a special train bound for Bihar.

In its statement, the Western Railways said that it had taken measures for operating special trains from Surat and Udhna in view of the festive season. Personnel from the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force were also deployed for security and crowd management, it added.

The Western Railway has scheduled 400 trips for 46 pairs of special trains to different destinations. Among them, 27 pairs either start from or pass through Surat and Udhna railway stations, the statement said further.

(With agencies' inputs)

