PTI |
Mar 16, 2024 02:16 PM IST

Tharoor releases 68-page development report about his performance as MP in last 15 years

While addressing a gathering here, Tharoor said that he had been subjected to baseless allegations whenever he contested and this time the charge is that he has not done anything for the constituency for the last 15 years.

"They are saying that I have not done anything for the past 15 years. So I am releasing a 68-page development report," Tharoor said.

He also ridiculed the phrase, 'Modiyude guarantee' saying that the BJP's only guarantee is that they will not deliver on their promises.

"Jumla is their only guarantee," he added.

Noted Malayalam movie director Adoor Gopalakrishnan received the first copy of the booklet.

Tharoor said he first thought of handing over the booklet to a political leader and then decided to invite a widely respected public figure.

"My works were not only for the Congress party but for the people of this state.

"So I thought it would be better if I give this development report to a public figure who is widely accepted and respected. I am thankful to Adoor Gopalakrishnan for accepting this invitation," Tharoor said.

Tharoor listed out the development works he had done for the constituency and the roles he played in major works like the construction of the National Highway bypass and Vizhinjam seaport.

The Congress MP also criticised the BJP-led NDA for not doing anything for Thiruvananthapuram in the last 10 years.

"Not even the promises made in the Parliament were implemented," Tharoor said.

He said the present NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar is making promises after he has been announced as the candidate.

Tharoor said he is not only seeking votes based on the development but also for the political stand that he consistently takes on major issues in the country.

"I have stood up against the efforts of the Modi government to destroy the very concept of India and the spirit of our Constitution. I have been consistent in my political stand against such divisive strategies of the Central government both inside the House and outside," he added.

He said he seeks the votes for continuing his fight against BJP and to continue his good work for the constituency.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

