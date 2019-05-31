Today in New Delhi, India
Thawar Chand Gehlot becomes minister for second time

Gehlot has scripted several schemes for the welfare of the deprived sections of the society as well as for the physically-challenged.

May 31, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Thaawarchand Gehlot,Narendra Modi cabinet,Modi cabinet
Gehlot was appointed as the minister of social justice and empowerment in 2014.(Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)

Thaawarchand Gehlot, 71, a prominent Dalit face of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will be part of the Narendra Modi cabinet for a second consecutive term. Gehlot was appointed as the minister of social justice and empowerment in 2014. As a minister, he scripted several schemes for the welfare of the deprived sections of the society as well as for the physically-challenged. His ministry’s Transgender (Protection of Rights) bill, however, saw protests from several sections of the community for its proposed introduction of a committee that would screen persons.

Born in Rupeta village in Nagda tehsil of Ujjain district on May 18, 1948, Gehlot graduated from Vikram University, Ujjain.

