Thawar Chand Gehlot becomes minister for second time

Thaawarchand Gehlot, 71, a prominent Dalit face of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will be part of the Narendra Modi cabinet for a second consecutive term. Gehlot was appointed as the minister of social justice and empowerment in 2014. As a minister, he scripted several schemes for the welfare of the deprived sections of the society as well as for the physically-challenged. His ministry’s Transgender (Protection of Rights) bill, however, saw protests from several sections of the community for its proposed introduction of a committee that would screen persons.

Born in Rupeta village in Nagda tehsil of Ujjain district on May 18, 1948, Gehlot graduated from Vikram University, Ujjain.

First Published: May 31, 2019 16:57 IST