The gastronomification of urban India: Emergence of food hubs across cities

Until about six years ago, Noida’s Sector 104 was a quiet residential neighbourhood of independent houses and tree-lined streets. Today, its ground floors are lined with a wide variety of cafés, bakeries and restaurants, turning it into one of the city’s busiest dining destinations. The number of restaurants and bars in Connaught Place have grown multifold in the past two decades. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The transformation is familiar in other cities. Parts of Bengaluru’s Indiranagar, Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills and Pune’s Koregaon Park have, all over the years, evolved from residential enclaves into food hubs that draw visitors from across their cities. Even established commercial districts such as Kolkata’s Park Street, Delhi’s Khan Market and Connaught Place are increasingly defined by restaurants and cafés.

Architect Manit Rastogi, founding partner of Morphogenesis, an architectural firm, calls it the “gastronomification of our urban fabric.”

While cities across the world have witnessed similar “restaurantification” — from Brooklyn in New York to Seoul’s Hongdae, urbanists say the Indian story is different in both speed and scale. The worrying shift, they say, is that in Indian cities, food is not one element among many but a dominant commercial force reshaping high-streets, neighbourhoods and public spaces.

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When the market reshapes the city Connaught Place illustrates how market forces reshape urban spaces.

The restaurant boom began after the colonial arcade’s renovation in 2014. By 2017, dozens of restaurants, bars and cafés had opened, many occupying first- and second-floor spaces that had long been vacant.

“Until about 20 years ago, there were barely ten major restaurants and bars in Connaught Place. Today there are well over a hundred, and new ones keep opening every year,” says Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA).

But the transformation came at the cost of a far more eclectic commercial mix. Once home to piano shops, curio stores, bookshops, grocery shops and independent retailers, Connaught Place, developed by the British as a Georgian-style high street to serve as the premier cultural, high-end retail, and culinary destination for the elite, today is largely a food-and-beverage destination.

“Restaurants simply paid higher rents,” says Bhargava. “You can’t blame landlords for choosing tenants who offered better returns. Ultimately, it is demand and supply,” he says.

Aditya Jain, who opened QBA in Connaught Place in 2004, says the economics strongly favoured restaurants. Rising incomes fuelled eating out, while eateries could operate profitably from upper floors where rents were much lower than on the ground level.

“Over time this reduced the diversity of businesses. Bookshops and music stores struggled with rising rents, while online shopping made it even harder for them to survive,” he says. “There is also a certain glamour attached to owning a restaurant or café, which keeps attracting new entrants.”

For architect Manit Rastogi, the trend exposes a deeper gap in how Indian cities think about cultural infrastructure. Urban planning frameworks in India, he points out, largely regulate land use but rarely address what might be called life use: the diversity of cultural and intellectual activity that sustains urban life.

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“As a result, spaces that once hosted bookstores, galleries, craft shops or independent cultural enterprises are gradually giving way to high-yield cafés and restaurants. This creates what might be described as an urban monoculture,” he says.