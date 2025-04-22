The Habitat to reopen after a temporary shutdown over Kunal Kamra controversy

The Habitat Comedy Club, which was vandalised and decided to shut down temporarily after comedian Kunal Kamra's controversial stand-up act, on Tuesday, announced that it was reopening. The Habitat Comedy Club(X)

The Habitat studio invited fresh registrations for the upcoming open mic events on Instagram.

The Habitat Studio came into spotlight recently after comedian Kunal Kamra's recent standup act ‘Naya Bharat’ stirred a row with Shiv Sena workers calling him a 'traitor' for allegedly referring to Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde in his act.

Soon after the video of the act went viral on social media, Sena workers vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar area where the comedian had performed.

After being ransacked by Sena workers, the Habitat issued a statement claiming that they support creative dialogue and just provide artists a space to perform and announced a temporary shutdown of the space.

"We urge constructive conversations, not destruction, to address disagreements. We do not support hate or harm of any kind. Violence and destruction undermine the very spirit of art and dialogue," the Habitat said in a post on their Instagram page.

The Habitat, in its statement, also added that it was shocked by the acts of vandalism.

"We are shutting down till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy," it added.

BMC demolition drive

After Kunal Kamra's controversial gig, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers carried out demolition work at Mumbai's Habitat Studio.

The BMC cited rule violations as the reason for the action.

The civic body’s action came after state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik reached out to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to demolish the studio, calling it illegal.