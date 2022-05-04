'The Kashmiri Files' Vivek Agnihotri will hold 'open-house' presser after claiming ban

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri said Wednesday he will be addressing a press conference after being 'undemocratically' banned by the Foreign Correspondents Club and the Press Club of India. The press conference will happen at a five-star hotel in Delhi on Thursday.

Agnihotri's movie - about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus during the 1990s - has grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide and is among the most successful post-pandemic Hindi films. It has also, however, been criticised for misleading viewers and fuelling hate against a minority community.

On Tuesday, Agnihotri posted a video alleging his free speech had been infringed upon by 'the watchdogs of free speech'; this was after the FCC cancelled his event.

He said he would hold his media interaction at the Press Club instead. But after the PCI also backtracked, he followed it up with a tweet on Wednesday slamming the organisation.

"Wow! @PCITweets also cancelled me. The watchdogs of democracy and messiah of free speech not only banned me undemocratically but are also lying through their teeth," Agnihotri said, attaching screenshots of messages of an agency directed to book PCI for the event.

He then said he would have an 'open house press conference' and answer the 'toughest questions'.

"Inviting all democratic and free speech pro-Truth believers, media people, correspondents, reporters, media activists and those with empathy for Kashmir Genocide victims tomm at 3.30 PM at Le MERIDIEN, New Delhi," the director tweeted.

Inviting all democratic and free speech, pro-TRUTH believers, media people, correspondents, reporters media activists and those with empathy for Kashmir Genocide victims tomm at 3.30 PM at Le MERIDIEN, New Delhi.



ITS AN OPEN HOUSE PRESS CONFERENCE. ASK ME TOUGHEST QUESTIONS. https://t.co/jW9M7b4NSS pic.twitter.com/U0y9B3S1KA — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 4, 2022

PCI on Twitter said it is 'not facilitating any event on May 5 by any individual or organisation'.

"The Club allows press conferences only with advanced booking. There is a due process, and bookings have to be done through a member of the Club," it said as it explained its side.

Agnihotri said he has since received calls from many 'democratic' Indian and foreign correspondents who wanted the press conference to be held but the club management refused to listen to their demands. He alleged 'some powerful agenda-driven' foreign media was part of an anti-India, anti-truth and anti-free speech conspiracy.

On Tuesday, Agnihotri put out a separate tweet tagging union home minister Amit Shah and union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri and asked for their intervention.

"Dear @AmitShah ji and @HardeepSPuri ji, I’d like to know what is the purpose of giving prime property to such anti-India, anti-free speech Foreign Correspondents Club. I am requesting you as a citizen to review their activities, purpose and agenda," the director wrote.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON