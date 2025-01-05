‘The more harmonious…’: Rahul Gandhi’s response on difference between BJP and Congress

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, spoke about the differences between Congress and BJP during a conversation with IIT Madras students, saying that his party prioritises fair distribution of resources and inclusive growth, while the BJP focuses on aggressive growth and a “trickle-down” approach. Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with students of the IIT Madras, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

During a recent conversation with the students, the Congress leader discussed various issues including the changes he would like to make to improve the education system.

When students asked about the differences between the Congress and BJP in terms of their operations, he explained that Congress and the UPA generally believe in fair distribution of resources and in promoting wider, inclusive growth.

The BJP, he said, is more aggressive on growth. “They believe in what in economic terms is ‘triple-down.’ On the social front, we feel that the more harmonious society is, the less people are fighting, the better it is for the country. On the international relations front, there are probably some differences with regards to the way we relate to other countries but it will be similar,” said Rahul Gandhi.

On his WhatsApp channel, the Congress leader said they discussed discuss “redefining success and reimagining education in India.”

“I believe it is one of the foremost responsibilities of any government to guarantee quality education to its people. This cannot be achieved through privatisation and financial incentives. We need to spend a lot more money on education and strengthening government institutions,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X, while sharing an edited video of his conversation with the students.

“Our conversation centered on empowering students to explore paths beyond traditional careers, encouraging them to embrace innovation and pursue their passions. By prioritising fairness, fostering research, nurturing creativity, and driving production, we can position India as a true global leader. Their insightful perspectives made this dialogue deeply inspiring and hopeful for the future,” he added.

Asked about promoting higher education, he said that a country must guarantee quality education to its people.

“I don't think that the best way to guarantee quality education to our people is to privatise everything. Frankly, when you bring some sort of financial incentive into the game, you don't actually give quality education. I have said this many a times that the best institutions in our country are government institutions, yours being one of them. I argue for much more money being spent in education by governments,” he told the IIT Madras students.

Rahul Gandhi said he has “serious problems” in the way the country's education system is set up. “I don't think our education system allows the imagination of our children to thrive. You might not agree with me. I think it is a very restrictive, top down system... It is very narrow,” he said.

He said the system should allow kids to do what they want and allow them to experience and do multiple things.

“Our education system disregards many things, it undervalues many professions and overvalues these four or five professions. So those are the types of things that I would like to change,” he said.

On the international front, he said, the single most important thing going forward is how India balances China and America.

“In a situation, where the two superpowers are going head to head, we have a balancing equation, a balancing ability....So India is in a space where it can get quite a lot more than its power would give it. So if India intelligently navigates through this thing, without getting stuck or without making a major mistake, then we might benefit from it,” Gandhi added.

With PTI inputs