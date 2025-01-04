Delhi polls: Arvind Kejriwal alleges ‘covert, behind-the-scenes’ alliance between BJP, Congress

Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, asking them to formally announce their alliance ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, reported news agency PTI. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal criticised the BJP and Congress for their alleged alliance against him in the upcoming Delhi polls(PTI)

Kejriwal alleged that there was a secret alliance between the two parties, which are usually at loggerheads with each other.

He said, during a press conference, "The Congress and the BJP should officially declare that they are contesting the elections against AAP in an alliance. This covert, behind-the-scenes collaboration is unacceptable."

Meanwhile the relations between AAP and Congress, both members of the INDIA bloc, have become contentious after they failed to form an alliance while contesting the Haryana elections.

Arvind Kejriwal also criticised the Congress after stating that after from a few media persons, no one took the party seriously.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken also allegedly called Kejriwal an anti-national. AAP has since then demanded action against Maken and also called for other parties in the INDIA bloc to boycott Congress.

Protests outside Kejriwal's residence

Women staged a protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Firozshah road, Delhi, to demand ₹1,000 as a monthly payment, which was promised by the AAP-led Punjab government.

One of the protestors said, "We are here to demand our rightful dues. We want justice for the false promises made by the AAP government in Punjab, which left us disappointed."

During a press conference, Kejriwal accused the women of being sent by the Congress and BJP.

"These women belong to the Congress and the BJP, not Punjab. All women in Punjab stand with AAP. They trust us," he stated.

Congress leader Alok Sharma, during the protest stated, “In Punjab, 'Farjiwal' has betrayed the people. He made promises but didn't fulfil them. He promised ₹1,000 per month to every woman, but not a single rupee has been given.”

The issue of the ₹1,000 payment has re-surfaced due to a Kejriwal and Delhi CM announcing on Monday that ₹2,100 would be provided to women eligible under the proposed Mahila Samman Yojana.

The scheme itself is under investigation after it was declared non-existent by the department of women and child welfare.