The Republic, in full flight: Women steal limelight at 2024 R-Day

Women stole the limelight at the 75th Republic Day parade, with ample representation in every element of India’s biggest ceremonial event: in the flypast, in mechanised columns, in marching contingents, in bands, and in the cultural extravaganza. Tens of thousands of spectators braved the cold and congregated around Kartavya Path to be a part of the celebrations centered around the theme of Nari Shakti, or woman power. Advanced light helicopters fly past during the 75th Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

The national flag was unfurled on the arrival of President Droupadi Murmu by a woman officer, Major Saumya Shukla, amid the roar of a 21-gun salute presented the ceremonial battery of the army’s 871 Field Regiment. French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest.

Escorted by the President’s Bodyguard (PBG), Murmu and Macron reached the venue in a horse-drawn buggy that returned to spotlight after decades.

“The 75th Republic Day Parade showcased the nation’s extraordinary Nari Shakti as impressive march-pasts by women received standing ovation by the invitees. President Droupadi Murmu and the French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the Kartavya Path in the traditional buggy which made a comeback after 40 years,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan posted on X.

The proceedings began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the nation in paying tribute to India’s fallen heroes at the National War Memorial. The memorial is a monument dedicated to soldiers who fell in post-Independence wars and operations, and was inaugurated in 2019 to fill a key gap — until then, India did not have a memorial for its fallen heroes.

“Paid tributes at the Rashtriya Samar Smarak. We remember and honour those who selflessly defended our nation. Their courage and sacrifice will never be forgotten. We bow to them in solemn respect and gratitude, vowing to uphold the ideals they stood for,” Modi wrote on X.

Setting the tone for the celebrations, four Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force’s 105 Helicopter Unit, flew over Kartavya Path in a spearhead formation and showered petals on the cheering crowds. One of the eight helicopter pilots was a woman, Squadron Leader Poornima.

For the first time in Republic Day history, instead of the traditional military bands, the parade was heralded by 112 women artistes playing a variety of Indian musical instruments from across the country, including folk and tribal percussion instruments.

A 95-member French military contingent and a 33-member band from that country took part in the parade. And two Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 MRTT (multi-role tanker transport) of the French air force featured in the flypast.

“A great honour for France. Thank you, India,” Macron posted on X along with images of the French contingent. Foreign soldiers took part in the parade for the first time in 2016 when a French army contingent of 130 soldiers marched down Rajpath (now Kartavya Path). Then French President Francois Hollande was the chief guest that year. This was followed by a United Arab Emirates contingent in 2017, a Bangladesh army contingent in 2021 and an Egyptian marching squad in 2023.

This year’s parade was led by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area, with Major General Sumit Mehta as his deputy.

The Republic Day line-up featured a variety of fighter jets, transport aircraft, attack helicopters, T-90 tanks, BMP-II infantry combat vehicles, missile and rocket systems, drone jammers, a raft of fighting vehicles, soldiers on horseback, several marching contingents, band squads, the much-loved BSF camel contingent and several tableaux.

The indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas took part in the flypast in a formation for the first time. The C-295 transport aircraft also made its debut.

Women were in the driver’s seat at the parade and 80% of all activities involved them. Fifteen women pilots, including six fighter pilots, took part in the flypast. They flew Rafales and Sukhoi-30s. An all-women tri-service contingent consisting of Agniveers (the army’s new short-service recruits) also participated for the first time. A women-only marching squad from the Armed Forces Medical Services also made its debut. Two of the 10 women officers commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery for the first time last year were a part of the parade too.

Around 1,500 women dancers also performed at Kartavya Path and showcased 30 folk dance styles as part of the Vande Bharatam cultural extravaganza.The theme was “Cultural expression of women power — Accomplishment through resolve.” And 265 women bikers from the Central Armed Police Forces performed a variety of stunts in a scintillating display of skills.

The Border Security Force marching contingent consisted of 144 women and was led by Assistant Commandant Monika Lakra. The BSF band was also led by a woman, Sub Inspector Shweta Singh.

Around 77,000 spectators witnessed the parade, including 13,000 special guests. These guests included patent holders, those representing successful start-ups, best performers in various fields and those who made best use of around 30 government schemes including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Street Vendor’s Aatmanirbhar Nidhi and PM Fasal Bima Yojana.