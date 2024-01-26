Republic Day 2024: From 'Nari Shakti' on Kartavya Path to Rafale power on sky — 10 key moments from 75th parade

India celebrated its 75th Republic Day on Friday, January 26, on New Delhi's Kartavya Path, displaying the prowess of its armed forces and cultural richness and “Nari Shakti”. With the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka’, the 75th Republic Day parade was women-centric in the presence of this year's chief guest French President Emmanuel Macron. IAF's Su-30 MKI fighter jets flypast in a formation during the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (PTI)

A 95-member marching contingent and 33-member band contingent from France also took part in the Republic Day parade. Along with the aircraft of the Indian Air Force, one Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and two Rafale aircraft of the French Air Force participated in the fly-past.

Republic Day 2024: 10 key moments

1. For the first time, the 75th Republic Day parade was heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade commenced with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. played by women artists.

2. The parade also witnessed an all-women tri-service contingent marching down Kartavya Path for the first time. The CAPF contingents also consisted of women personnel.

3. A group of 1,500 dancers under the banner of "Vande Bharatam-Nari Shakti" graced the parade with a message of unity in diversity. The performance showcased 30 distinctive folk dance styles, including Kuchipudi, Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Satriya, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Manipuri, contemporary classical dance, and Bollywood styles.

4. Exhibiting the prowess of 'Nari Shakti', 265 women on motorcycles performed various stunts to showcase bravery, valour and determination during the 75th Republic Day parade. The women bikers of the CRPF, BSF and SSB exhibited the strength of Indian values, including yoga. The 'commandant abhivadan' display was carried out by assistant commandant Seema Nag. It was followed by a display of 'Lakshita' by HC Rita Bisht and seven others.

5. The Indian Air Force marching contingent led by squadron leader Rashmi Thakur with squadron leader Sumita Yadav, squadron leader Pratiti Ahluwalia, and flight lieutenant Kirit Rohil marched down Kartavya Path. The motto of the IAF 'Nabh Sprisham Deeptam' is inscribed below the Himalayan Eagle in Devanagari.

6. As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns. President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

7. The only serving horsed cavalry regiment in the world led the Indian Army contingent at the 75th Republic Day parade on the Kartavya Path, followed by mechanised columns. The contingent of the 61st Cavalry of the Army was led by Major Yashdeep Ahlawat. Raised in 1953, this is the only serving horse-mounted cavalry regiment in the world, with an amalgamation of all "State Horsed Cavalry Units".

8. Tank T-90 Bhishma, NAG missile systems, infantry combat vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, weapon locating radar system 'Swathi', drone jammer system, and medium-range surface-to-air missile were among the key displays by the mechanised columns.

9. The Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path commenced with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she and Macron, flanked by the Indian president's bodyguards, arrived in a 'traditional buggy'.

10. Two Rafale fighters and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French air force also featured in the celebrations. The celebrations ended with a jaw-dropping flypast by 46 aircraft of the Indian Air Force.