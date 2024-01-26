Tradition revived, Murmu, Macron arrive for Republic Day celebrations in buggy

President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart, Emanuel Macron, arrived on Friday for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in a colonial-era horse-drawn buggy, reviving a tradition after 40 years. Macron attended the celebrations as chief guest, the record sixth time a French leader did so. President Droupadi Murmu with chief guest and her French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during the 75th Republic Day celebrations. (PTI)

The elite President’s Bodyguard regiment, India’s oldest cavalry unit raised 250 years back, escorted Murmu and Macron to India’s biggest ceremonial event. The troopers of the regiment are required to have a minimum height of six feet. Wearing bright red long coats, gold girdles, white breeches, and blue and gold turbans with fans as well as Napoleon boots with spurs, they escorted the presidential buggy last used for Republic Day ceremonies in the 1980s.

Security concerns following Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her bodyguards in 1884 led to the discontinuation of the buggy’s use. Presidents would travel in the buggy for the Republic Day parade as well as the beating retreat ceremony. Limousines were used for these functions for four decades.

President Pranab Mukherjee (2012-2017) revived the presidential tradition of riding the six-horse buggy to attend in 2014 beating retreat ceremony marking the closure of Republic Day celebrations at the highly secured road leading to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The buggy is adorned with traditional motifs and the national emblem Ashoka Chakra in gold. Indian and Austrian mixed-breed horses pull the buggy with gold-plated rims.

SM Khan, who served as the press secretary to President APJ Abdul Kalam (2002-2007), said the buggy has been used often at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for ceremonies in its forecourt. “But its use was discontinued for Republic Day because of security reasons.”

Khan said the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Union home ministry, and security agencies must have reviewed the matter and taken necessary precautions. “They must have made necessary arrangements to use the buggy. It is good that they have started this practice and this should continue because it represents the real ceremony of the president arriving for the celebrations. It [buggy] looks more colourful and attractive than limousines.”