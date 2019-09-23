New Delhi -°C
Theft at Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s house
New Delhi
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Sunday said his house was burgled and all of the floors were searched thoroughly for hours.
Jain, who also holds charge of Home, Power, Public Works Department, Industries, Urban Development and Flood, and Irrigation, hit out at the Delhi Police, saying thieves have no fear of the force.
“Theft in my house at Saraswati Vihar. All floors searched thoroughly for hours. Anti social element and thieves have no fear of @DelhiPolice,” Jain said in a tweet.
Jain is an MLA from the Shakurbasti assembly constituency.
