Theft at Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s house

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 05:09 IST

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Sunday said his house was burgled and all of the floors were searched thoroughly for hours.

Jain, who also holds charge of Home, Power, Public Works Department, Industries, Urban Development and Flood, and Irrigation, hit out at the Delhi Police, saying thieves have no fear of the force.

“Theft in my house at Saraswati Vihar. All floors searched thoroughly for hours. Anti social element and thieves have no fear of @DelhiPolice,” Jain said in a tweet.

Jain is an MLA from the Shakurbasti assembly constituency.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 05:09 IST