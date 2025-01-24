‘There is no greater message of unity and harmony than Maha Kumbh’: Amit Shah

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj reflects India’s unity and harmony, Union home minister Amit Shah said in Guarat’s Ahmedabad on Thursday. Union home minister Amit Shah at an event in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

“There is no greater message of harmony and unity in the entire world than the Kumbh,” he said while inaugurating the Hindu Adhyatmik Aur Seva Mela.

Shah described the Maha Kumbh as an awe inspiring event where millions gather, transcending barriers of caste, religion, and community, and return spiritually awakened. He urged the people of Gujarat to visit the Maha Kumbh, emphasising its cultural and spiritual significance.

“Every person who goes there comes back home after taking a dip in the Ganga, awakening virtue and purifying himself,” he said.

Shah said the Hindu Adhyatmik Aur Seva Mela is a vital initiative, bringing together over 200 Seva Sansthas on a single platform to preserve and promote Indian family values, culture, and traditions.

He lauded the resilience of India’s family system and said, “Despite numerous invasions and a long period of slavery, it was the institution of the family and Indian Hindu values that preserved the unit of the family.”

The mela also celebrates historical figures such as Ahilyabai Holkar, with a dedicated stall highlighting her restoration of over 280 religious sites destroyed during invasions. Shah referred to her as “a lightning shining in the darkness of that time” and praised her contributions as an inspiration for the youth and women of Gujarat, especially during the 300th anniversary of her birth.

The fair further offers a range of cultural and spiritual experiences, including stalls showcasing tribal lifestyles, continuous Yagyas conducted in seven Havan Kunds, a Gayatri Maha Yagya, and traditional Indian sports. Shah commended these efforts as a remarkable system for preserving Indian heritage.

Shah noted the government’s efforts to enrich Indian languages, promote yoga, and reclaim over 350 stolen idols of deities, reaffirming its commitment to taking Indian culture to the global stage. “Today, yoga is being practiced in 170 countries, spreading India’s spiritual message across the world,” he added.

The home minister also inaugurated Shri Babulal Roopchand Shah Mahavir Cancer Hospital and Shri Phoolchandbhai Jaikishandas Vakharia Sanatorium in Surat.