'There were some glitches on Co-Win but..' Harsh Vardhan explains
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that on the first day of vaccination on March 1, some technical glitches were encountered during registration through Co-Win, but all those issues were immediately resolved, the health minister said. The glitches were mainly because of the huge number of people trying to log in on the website, the minister explained and said that there were already five lakh registrations on Tuesday before 9am. On Monday, 34 lakh registrations were done.
"Ministry officials are coordinating with state governments and we will again meet with them in the afternoon," the minister said as he came to take his first shot of vaccine at a Delhi hospital, accompanied by his wife Nutan Goel. Both of them were administered Covaxin doses and they paid ₹250 for each dose, the minister said.
"Those who can afford to pay for the vaccines should go to private hospitals and get vaccinated," the minister added.
On Monday, several glitches were reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh delaying the drive. Confusion on day one prevailed as many people thought they will have to download Co-Win app to register themselves. The health ministry clarified that the mobile app that can be downloaded from the play store is only for administrators. The self-registration option is available on cowin.gov.in website.
According to a PTI report, Mumbai district, Amravati, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Latur, Nanded, Nandurbar, Solapur and Thane districts have either not reported any vaccination or partially uploaded data (on all eligible groups) due to technical glitches.
In Andhra Pradesh, vaccination of senior citizens and those eligible for vaccine did not begin on Monday as the pre-registration and prerequisite for getting vaccinated got delayed. "Everything is in place and vaccine doses have been kept ready in all hospitals, including selected private clinics. But, the pre-registration did not happen as expected," an official said.
Dr Vardhan on Tuesday urged people to not spread rumours about Co-Win and get vaccinated. "This vaccine will become sanjeevani. Hanumanji had to cross half the country to get sanjeevani, but now it is here at your nearest hospital," the minister said.
