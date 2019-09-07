‘There will be a new dawn,’ PM Narendra Modi tells Isro after Chandrayaan-2 setback

india

Hours after India’s moon mission took a hit when the Vikram lander lost contact with Isro’s control centre in Bengaluru in the final minutes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Indian space scientists on Saturday that there will be a new dawn.

“There will be a new dawn and brighter tomorrow very soon,” he said in an address from the Isro control centre.

The Prime Minister who was at the control centre ahead of the schedule landing of the rover, had left shortly after it lost contact but returned for his address in the morning.

“Our determination to touch moon has become even stronger, we came very close but we need to cover more grounds,” Modi said in a pep talk to the scientists.

Modi insisted that the setback will not be a speedbreaker to India’s space missions.

“There have been obstacles but out resolve won’t be weakened but strengthened,” he said. “We are full of confidence that when it comes to space programme the best of yet to come.”

Modi hailed India’s scientist and assured them that they had the support of the entire country.

“To our scientist I want to say India is with you. You are exceptional professionals who have made an incredible contribution to national progress,” he said.

The disappointment over Chandrayaan 2 mission had been acute because lander Vikram came agonisingly close to making a successful landing in early hours of Saturday during the Fine Braking phase of its descent when it was only a few kilometres away from the lunar surface. The descent of Vikram lander had progressed as planned and normal performance was observed till 2.1 km.

Despite the setback, Modi encouraged India’s space scientists saying, “the Isro a living example of never giving up in the face of adversity. I am with you. The country is also with you. Every obstacle teaches us something new.”

Modi said Chandrayaan 2 may not have gone according to plan in the last stage, “but the journey has been exceptional.”

“India is a major space power which would not have been possible without Isro’s scientists,” the PM said.

