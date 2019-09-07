‘Why not PM?’: Narendra Modi’s reply to student who asked for tips to become President

india

When a student present at the ISRO Centre here urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give him tips to become the President of India, the former jovially asked him why doesn’t he aim to become the Prime Minister instead.

He was interacting with the group of students who were here to witness the Chandrayaan-2’s soft landing on the moon.

“My aim is to become President of India so what steps I should follow,” asked the boy.

“Why President? Why not Prime Minister?” replied the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also told the students to “aim big in life and divide targets into small parts. Go for achieving these small goals. Forget about what you missed and never let disappointment enter in the way.”

60 high school students who cleared an online space quiz last month were present at the ISRO to witness the India’s endeavour.

The communication with Vikram lander was lost moments before its planned landing on the far side of the lunar surface.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan announced that communication with Vikram lander was lost at 2.1 km from Lunar surface.

“Vikram lander descend was normal and as planned till 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication with Vikram lander was lost. Data is being analyzed,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan announced.

