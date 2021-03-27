These 5 states added the most to India's daily death toll

Five states cumulatively contributed to 75.6 per cent of the death related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours across the country, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday. Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Karnataka are among the states which added the most to the 291 fatalities between Friday and Saturday morning, the health ministry said.

Fourteen states and Union territories, however, have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Assam, Odisha, Puducherry, Ladakh, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

India reported 62,258 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since October last year, which took the country's infection tally to 11,908,910, according to the health ministry’s dashboard. The death toll of the country stood at 161,240.

Here’s a look at the five states which contributed the most to India’s Covid-19 related deaths on Saturday:

5 states which cumulatively contributed to 75.6 per cent of the Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours,(PIB)

Maharashtra

Maharashtra, which continues to remain the worst-affected state by Covid-19, reported the highest number of fatalities with 112 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, which pushed its death toll to 53,907. The western state recorded 36,902 cases on Friday taking the overall tally of the state to 2,637,735.

Punjab

Punjab on Friday reported 59 more fatalities due to Covid-19 and 3,176 fresh cases, which took the death toll to 6,576 and the infection count to 226,059, respectively.

Chhattisgarh

As Chhattisgarh reported 2,665 Covid-19 cases on Friday, the state's highest single-day spike in the past five months, leaving it with a caseload of 334,778, the state witnessed 22 Covid-19 related fatalities which took the death toll to 4,048.

Kerala

Kerala recorded 1,825 Covid-19 cases on Friday and 14 more deaths. The death toll stood at 4,553 and the state’s infection tally stood at 1,113,722.

Karnataka

Karnataka reported 2,566 new Covid-19 cases and 13 related fatalities on Friday which took the state’s tally to 981,044 and the death toll to 12,484.

