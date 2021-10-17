Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
These 7 states and UTs have vaccinated entire adult population with first Covid-19 dose
india news

These 7 states and UTs have vaccinated entire adult population with first Covid-19 dose

Himachal Pradesh had become the first Indian state or UT to have achieved the feat in August, followed by Goa in September. Both the states were lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their achievements.
India has surpassed the 97 crore-mark in inoculating Covid-19 jabs to eligible beneficiaries.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

As India inches closer to achieving the feat of vaccinating 1 billion eligible beneficiaries against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Uttarakhand has managed to enter a list of Indian states and Union territories (UTs) that have administered the first dose to its entire adult population. On Sunday, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the announcement, adding that the state has achieved the feat three months ahead of its target.

With this, Uttarakhand has joined six states and UTs, which had earlier completed 100 per cent first dose vaccination against Covid-19 among its adult population.

Here are the states and UTs that have achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccination:

1.     Himachal Pradesh

2.     Goa

3.     Sikkim

4.     Uttarakhand

5.     Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

6.     Ladakh

7.     Lakshadweep

The northern hill state of Himachal Pradesh was the first Indian state or UT to have achieved the feat in August, state health minister Rajiv Saizal had told news agency ANI. He had also said that the state is aiming to inoculate the second dose to 100 per cent of the adult population by November 30.

Goa also followed in September with chief Dr Pramod Sawant taking to Twitter to hail the achievement wherein he thanked the “doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers” and also the people of the beach state for the same.

Both Himachal Pradesh and Goa had received praises from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well for their accomplishment.

Sikkim and the three UTs closely followed these states. To mark their achievement, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya also tweeted on his official profile. “Special appreciation for the health workers in these regions for their diligence and commitment,” his Twitter post read.

Notably, at the moment, India is administering three Covid-19 vaccines to people aged 18 and above – including Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. Of these three, Covaxin is the only indigenous vaccine against the virus, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. The country has surpassed the 97 crore-mark in inoculating Covid-19 jabs to eligible beneficiaries. According to the CoWin portal, 11,91,283 people have been administered the shots on Sunday till the time of writing this report.

uttarakhand state covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 vaccine coronavirus vaccine
