They are breaking nation, we are unifying it: Kharge at Nehru Memorial lecture

Referring to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said his party is unifying the nation while the BJP is breaking the nation.

Kharge was speaking at the Nehru Memorial Lecture, held on the 133rd birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, in the national Capital.

In a veiled attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Kharge said BJP leaders continue to repeat the same dialogue asking people what the Congress has done in the past 70 years.

Accusing the PM Modi-led government of dredging up the past while neglecting India’s development, Kharge said, “Please let us ask you what you have done for the nation, and tell us what we haven’t done.”

He demanded the BJP answer questions regarding the work they have done on the economy, the number of doctors, and the state of farmers.

“There are 30 lakh vacancies in this country, and you are giving appointment orders to only 75,000 people. Where are the rest of the jobs?”, the Congress president said while raking up the Rozgar Mela, the government’s planned recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel.

The Congress had previously brought up the 30 lakh vacancies figure in a press conference in October, where they asked the government to disclose when the vacancies in government departments will be filled up.

Among other list of demands, AICC (All India Congress Committee) general secretary Randeep Surjewala demanded answers as to when the promised 16 crore jobs for the youth will be provided.

He also brought up the relationship between Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru, which is a continuing point of contention for the BJP.

In his address, he quoted Patel saying, “We have respected each other’s perspectives and differences of opinions which is only achievable when one has the deepest confidence in each other.”

“Considering this, how can the BJP say the Congress and Nehru have provided unfair treatment to Sardar Patel?”, Kharge asserted.

Congress president Kharge, in his concluding remarks, said, “Churchill had noted that Indian democracy will not last for long. However, under Nehru’s leadership, India set an example for other countries as a leader of the non-aligned movement.”

Kharge also expressed confidence in the Congress’ victory in the upcoming elections.