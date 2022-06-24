They don't know where Silchar is: BJP leader on flood concern amid Sena crisis

BJP leader BL Santosh on Friday slammed the concerns over the Assam flood amid the ongoing political crisis of Maharashtra and said those who are 'suddenly' showing a lot of concern about the Assam flood, including the media, would not have thought of floods anytime before and 'don't even known where Silchar is on Indian map'. "Bankruptcy in integrity and sold out professionally..." the BJP leader tweeted. Union minister Smriti Irani retweeted it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Guwahati is at the centre of the Maharashtra political crisis as rebel Shiv Sena leaders under the leadership of Eknath Shinde are camping at the Radisson Blu Hotel. Congress and the Trinamool Congress have staged protests near the hotel against the BJP government in Assam for hosting the rebel MLAs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also condemned the stay of the Sena MLAs at Guwahati at a time when the state is facing flood. "Send the MLAs to West Bengal. We will extend good hospitality to them," Mamata said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he finds nothing wrong in hosting Maharashtra MLAs and extended an invitation to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to Guwahati.

"Some people have come to Assam. They booked hotels. I am happy for that. You also come, it will help Assam's economy. Through this, Assam's tourism is also getting promoted," the Assam chief minister said.

"I don't know what kind of mindset these people have. Should I shut down Guwahati's hotels because there is flood in some parts of the state. We are providing relief to the flood-affected people. How can I shut the hotels in Guwahati," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON