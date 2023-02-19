‘They may practice Christianity but…’: Dhirendra Shastri's ‘Hindu Rashtra’ claim

Self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, on Saturday once again claimed that India will be a “Hindu Rashtra” soon, adding that even “foreigners want an India where everyone can say Hindutva with pride”.

“India will become ‘Hindu Rashtra’. Even people from foreign shores gathered at our programme today. They may practice Christianity but believe in 'Sanatan Dharma'… This means that even foreigners want an India where everyone can say Hindutva with pride, setting all caste differences aside. We are Hindustani. Hindustan means 'Hinduon ka Sthaan' (place for Hindus),” news agency ANI quoted Shastri as saying.

“We have no ambitions to come to power or form the government. But if anyone wants to support us, they are welcome. We are calling on all Hindus to support us. India will very soon become a Hindu Rashtra,” he added.

Last month, an anti-superstition crusader lodged a complaint against Shastri for allegedly promoting superstitious activities in his public programmes in Nagpur. The police, however, gave a “clean chit” to him. The complaint was filed by Shyam Manav, founder of ‘Akhil Bharatiya Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti’, stating that Shastri conducted ‘Shree Ram Katha’ event in Nagpur from January 5 to 13, during which he held ‘Divya Darbar’ and ‘Pret Darbar’ programmes that promoted superstition.

On January 9, Manav challenged Shastri to prove his power 'Divya Shakti' (divine power) and win ₹30 lakh cash reward.

Responding to the challenge, the head priest of Bageshwar Dham in Gada village in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh told ANI, “Such people keep coming. We do not operate within closed doors. They (those challenging him) should come and see for themselves. Anyone can challenge my words and actions on camera. Lakhs of people come and sit at the court of Bageshwar Balaji. I will write about things that inspire me and whatever I write, turns out to be true. I have faith in my God.”

On the chit in which he writes about what the future holds for his devotees, Shastri said, “I have acquired the skill by the grace of God, our Gurus and through the power of the mantras of Sanatan Dharma.”

“Everyone should experience it. This is the proclamation of Satya Sanatan Dharma,” he added.

On whether action should be taken against people tarnishing his image and questioning his powers, he said, “The people of Bageshwar Dham will give them a fitting reply. Anyone speaking against Sanatan Dharma will be boycotted.”

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON