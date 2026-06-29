'I mop floors, wash utensils, but still she...': Faridabad man dies by suicide after ‘harassment by wife, in-laws’

A man in Faridabad allegedly died by suicide on Sunday after posting a video on Instagram where he accused his wife and her parents of physical abuse and mental harassment. The deceased died after hanging himself at his garment shop. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The deceased, a resident of Sector 3 Housing Board in Faridabad, died after hanging himself at his garment shop.

In a video posted on the social media site before his death, the man said he was committing suicide because of his wife, her sister and parents and accused them of physical and mental harassment.

"These people have troubled me a lot. It has been two years since my marriage. In these two years, they have made me very unhappy," the man said in the video.

"I sweep the house, mop the floors and wash the utensils. After doing all this, she remains opposed to me. She doesn't care for my family... Her fights don't stop," he added.

Police said a case has been filed against eight people, including the wife and her parents at Sector-8 police station in Faridabad for abetment of suicide.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290