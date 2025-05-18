‘They try to divide’: Cong leader over govt rejecting party names for Op Sindoor delegations

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Centre not accepting the names given by his party for multi-party delegation, saying that their problem is that they engage in "dividing others" in every sphere. Sandeep Dikshit said that the Centre should have spoken to Congress if it had a preference already. (ANI)

He added that it was the prerogative of the concerned political party to choose its representative for such committees.

"The problem with the BJP and PM Modi is that they try to divide others everywhere. I have been a member of parliament for 10 years, and I can tell you that it is the party that chooses its representatives when such committees are formed," Dikshit told ANI.

He suggested that the Centre should have spoken to Congress if it had a preference already.

"If you (central government) have a preference on who to send, you should speak about it to the respective party. Otherwise, you say that only you will decide. It is not like this country has only two or three faces," Dikshit added.

This comes after the central government tasked Shashi Tharoor to lead one of the seven delegations of a project for India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism. Tharoor stated that he will diligently fulfil his assigned responsibilities, emphasising that while the party leadership is entitled to its opinions, his commitment remains steadfast.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the government for not accepting all the names nominated by his party, and said that this was "dishonest on the government's part."

Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sidelined the Opposition, and prior to 2014, Prime Ministers upheld Parliamentary dignity by consulting the Leader of Opposition for national delegations.

The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.