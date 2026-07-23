Thief steals 9 lakh belonging to women SHG from parked vehicle in Jalna district

An unidentified thief stole ₹9 lakh belonging to a women's self-help group (SHG) after breaking the window of a parked vehicle in Bhokardan town of Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

At around 3 pm, they withdrew ₹9 lakh from the bank and left in a pickup vehicle for their village. (Hindustan Times/file photo)

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According to police, ten women from the Yogeshwar Mahila Bachat Gat (SHG) of Kotha Jahangir village had visited the State Bank of India branch in Bhokardan to withdraw funds.

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At around 3 pm, they withdrew ₹9 lakh from the bank and left in a pickup vehicle for their village. Group members later stopped at a tea stall on Jafrabad Road and stepped out leaving the cash inside the parked vehicle, they said.

While the women were away, an unidentified thief broke the window of the vehicle and escaped with the bag containing the cash. The women immediately searched the surrounding area, but found no trace of the missing cash or any suspicious person, said police.

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They approached police and lodged a complaint.

"We are collecting CCTV footage from nearby locations and have launched a search to nab the culprit. Further investigation was underway," said an officer of the Bhokardan police station.