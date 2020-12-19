Third wave of Covid-19 under control but don’t be complacent, warns Delhi CM Kejriwal

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 13:57 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the national capital has now overcome the third wave of Covid-19 infections and is conducting the highest number of daily tests in the country, even more than the US, to detect the coronavirus disease. Kejriwal said Delhi saw the first wave of Covid-19 in June, the second in August-September, and the third strong wave towards the end of October and November. He also said that pollution induced by stubble burning led to the third wave of coronavirus in November.

“It appears that the third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi is now ending. Around 90,000 daily tests are being conducted in Delhi today. This is the highest number of daily tests in the country,” he said while addressing a press conference.

Talking about the tests, Kejriwal took an aim at other states as well. “When Covid cases started increasing here, some told me that the number of tests should be decreased or to commit fraud in testing. Similar fraud was being committed at other places to show a lower number of cases. I instructed doctors and officers that the lives of people are most important,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief thanked frontline warriors, the central government and the people of Delhi for their cooperation. “With the efforts of the people of Delhi, we have effectively and successfully surpassed the third wave of Corona. I salute Covid-19 warriors, frontline workers; thank Centre, political parties, religious institutions for cooperation,” he said.

He also warned the people of Delhi, advised them to be vigilant and observe all safety norms. “We can’t afford to be complacent about Covid-19 situation in Delhi.”

CM Kejriwal compared Delhi’s Covid-19 tally with that of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat where he said the daily test numbers are at 670 per 1 million population and 800 per 1 million population, respectively.

Delhi on Friday recorded 1,418 new coronavirus disease cases with over 88,000 tests being conducted and the positivity rate stood at 1.6%, as per authorities. The national capital’s death toll mounted to 10,219 with 37 new fatalities.