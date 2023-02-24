Thiruvananthapuram: Dammam-bound AI Express flight makes emergency landing

A Kozhikode-Dammam (Saudi Arabia) Air India Express flight with 182 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday due to some damage in the plane’s hydraulic gear. DGCA was expected to release a statement with more details on the emergency landing. (PTI (Representative))

Thiruvananthapuram airport officials said all emergency landing facilities were in top gear and the flight landed safely. They said the rear side of the aircraft developed some problems during the take-off at 9.45 and the hydraulic gear of the plane was damaged as a result.

Officials said the flight landed at Thiruvananthapuram one and a half hours after the take-off from Kozhikode. They said alternate arrangements were being made to fly the passengers to Dammam.

The Directorate of General of Civil Aviation was expected to release a statement with more details on the emergency landing.