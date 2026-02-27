‘This road not for Muslims’: Graffiti on Delhi-Dehradun highway in UP; police register case, probe on

Graffiti saying "this road is not allowed for Muslims" appeared on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway (NH-72A) near Behatigarh in Uttar Pradesh, prompting the police to register a case and launch a probe, officials said on Friday. The police are verifying the authenticity of a video purportedly showing two young women using spray paint to write on the railing along an elevated stretch of NH-72A. (Representative Image/HT Photo)

They are also verifying the authenticity of a video purportedly showing two young women using spray paint to write on the railing along an elevated stretch of NH-72A.

Behatigarh Police, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, said the words "Yeh sadak Musalmanon ke liye nahin hai" were written in Hindi on the roadside, while its English translation, "This road is not allowed for Muslims" was painted onto the railing of an elevated iron bridge on the same highway.

Also Read | Court relief, tears, band-baaja, then a challenge to hold fresh polls in Delhi: Kejriwal's big day in Capital