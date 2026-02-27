Edit Profile
    ‘This road not for Muslims’: Graffiti on Delhi-Dehradun highway in UP; police register case, probe on

    Behatigarh Police, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, said the words "Yeh sadak Musalmanon ke liye nahin hai" were written.

    Published on: Feb 27, 2026 7:11 PM IST
    Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
    Graffiti saying "this road is not allowed for Muslims" appeared on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway (NH-72A) near Behatigarh in Uttar Pradesh, prompting the police to register a case and launch a probe, officials said on Friday.

    The police are verifying the authenticity of a video purportedly showing two young women using spray paint to write on the railing along an elevated stretch of NH-72A. (Representative Image/HT Photo)
    The police are verifying the authenticity of a video purportedly showing two young women using spray paint to write on the railing along an elevated stretch of NH-72A. (Representative Image/HT Photo)

    They are also verifying the authenticity of a video purportedly showing two young women using spray paint to write on the railing along an elevated stretch of NH-72A.

    Behatigarh Police, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, said the words "Yeh sadak Musalmanon ke liye nahin hai" were written in Hindi on the roadside, while its English translation, "This road is not allowed for Muslims" was painted onto the railing of an elevated iron bridge on the same highway.

    Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told news agency PTI that an employee of the National Highways Authority of India filed a complaint, based on which a case has been registered against unidentified workers of an organisation called ‘Hindu Raksha Dal’ under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

    Section 353(2) pertains to statements conducing to public mischief and promoting ill will between groups or communities.

    Meanwhile, the has gone viral on social media showing two young women allegedly writing on the railing of the elevated stretch of NH-72A using spray paint. A car with an Uttarakhand registration number plate is also visible in the video. Police said the authenticity of the video is being verified.

