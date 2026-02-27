Court relief, tears, band-baaja, then a challenge to hold fresh polls in Delhi: Kejriwal's big day in Capital

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) went in appeal to the Delhi High Court just hours after the Rouse Avenue Special Court on Friday cleared former CM Arvind Kejriwal among 23 accused in a case of alleged corruption in the excise or liquor-contract policy during his tenure. The HC would set a date for the appeal hearing, but for Kejriwal the day unfolded like a dream. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow after he and party leader Manish Sisodia were discharged, along with 21 others, by a Delhi court in a liquor policy case, in New Delhi on Friday, February 27, 2026. (PTI) He was in tears soon after the discharge order came. “I am not corrupt. Main kattar imaandaar hun (I am absolutely honest),” he said through tears. He then reached his residence where the family welcomed him with hugs. Also discharged, Manish Sisodia, a former deputy CM who is considered Kejriwal's main man since their days of activism, was with him. From his home to the party office some distance away, Kejriwal was in a car as part of a procession. He emerged from the sunroof, and waved through a shower of flower petals; someone handed him a ‘gada’ (mace), and there were brass bands playing — the spectacle showing how big a win it was for AAP and Kejriwal.

At a press conference, Kejriwal launched an attack directly at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, saying the case showed how the CBI and other central agencies such as the ED were being weaponised by the BJP regime against Opposition leaders. He also referred to the BJP's having come to power in the Delhi assembly elections last year, after the case was filed “to taint our reputation”. "I challenge PM Modi to fresh polls in Delhi; and if BJP wins over 10 seats, I will quit politics," he said. The latest Delhi assembly elections, which the BJP won by defeating the AAP that was in power for over 10 years, were held in February of 2025. The BJP won 48 of the 70 seats, returning to power in the national capital territory after 27 years. The AAP collapsed from 62 seats in 2020 to just 22, and Arvind Kejriwal lost his own New Delhi constituency seat — a deeply symbolic blow for a man who had built his entire political identity around clean governance. “The people of Delhi have already punished Kejriwal,” BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said. Referring to the CBI's next move, he said, “The judicial process will take its course as we are filing an appeal.”