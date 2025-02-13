Number Theory: How hyperlocal were the 2025 Delhi assembly elections?
.
Delhi is one of the most densely populated urban clusters in India. This also means that assembly constituencies (ACs) are among the smallest in terms of area. This opens up a possibility that hyper local electoral issues overwhelm everything else. Was this the case with the 2025 Delhi elections? Or did Delhi vote from a macro anti-incumbency sentiment?
How hyperlocal were the 2025 Delhi assembly elections?
Recommended Topics
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: How hyperlocal were the 2025 Delhi assembly elections?
See Less
SHARE
Copy