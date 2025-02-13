Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: How hyperlocal were the 2025 Delhi assembly elections?

ByRoshan Kishore, Nishant Ranjan
Feb 13, 2025 08:23 AM IST

.

Delhi is one of the most densely populated urban clusters in India. This also means that assembly constituencies (ACs) are among the smallest in terms of area. This opens up a possibility that hyper local electoral issues overwhelm everything else. Was this the case with the 2025 Delhi elections? Or did Delhi vote from a macro anti-incumbency sentiment?

BJP supporters celebrate the Delhi election results on February 8.(Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)
BJP supporters celebrate the Delhi election results on February 8.(Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)
How hyperlocal were the 2025 Delhi assembly elections?
rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On