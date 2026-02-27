CBI challenges Delhi court's relief to Arvind Kejriwal, others in liquor policy case, moves high court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed an appeal in the Delhi High Courtchallenging the lower court's order discharging Arvind Kejriwal and others in the liquor policy case. Aam Aadmi Party, national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, waves to the supporters and party workers as he heads to the party office from his residence after being acquitted in the Delhi excise policy case by a Delhi court, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

CBI's challenge comes hours after a Delhi court discharged all 23 accused, including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the Delhi excise policy case.

The agency had described the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as “a beneficiary” of the alleged ill-gotten gains from the excise policy and held Kejriwal, as its national convenor, liable. However, unlike the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the CBI did not name AAP as an accused in its charge sheet.

After the verdict, the CBI had said that key aspects of its investigation “have not been considered adequately” or were “ignored” in the ruling.

“The CBI has decided to appeal in the high court against the judgment of the trial court immediately since several aspects of the investigation have either been ignored or not considered adequately,” a spokesperson from the agency said.

The discharge order by special judge Jitender Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday came as a setback for the federal agency, as officials involved in the probe said they had conducted a two-year investigation and gathered documentary evidence and statements to show that a lobby of liquor manufacturers and distributors influenced the policy.

“It’s a sad day because the court has completely ignored CBI’s evidence,” said an officer who did not wish to be named.

What Arvind Kejriwal said After being given a clean chit in the excise policy case, Arvind Kejriwal escalated his attack on the BJP leadership, daring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call fresh elections in Delhi and alleging a political conspiracy against him and his party.

"I challenge PM Modi to hold fresh polls in Delhi. If the BJP wins over 10 seats, I will quit politics. PM Modi, Amit Shah should apologise to the country. The court dubbed the case as totally fake, unfit for trial," he said.