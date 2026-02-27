'Aspects ignored'" CBI to move Delhi high court over relief to Arvind Kejriwal, others in excise policy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to appeal in the Delhi high court against the judgement of trial court, discharging all 23 accused, including former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the excise policy case. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal celebrates with family members after a Delhi court discharged him and party leader Manish Sisodia in an excise policy-related corruption case of CBI (AAP)

According to the CBI, several aspects of investigation have either been ignored or not considered adequately.

A Delhi court on Friday acquitted 23 accused persons, including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, in connection with the CBI excise policy case lodged in 2022, alleging conspiracy and corruption in the liquor policy’s formulation.

'Case doesn't survive judicial scrutiny' The order was passed by special judge Jitender Singh of Rouse Avenue Court, HT reported earlier.

The judge orally noted that it found no material at all against the accused persons to support the prosecution’s evidence.

The court said that the prosecution’s case suffers from several internal contradictions that strike at the very heart of the conspiracy alleged in the policy.

“The case does not survive judicial scrutiny,” the earlier report quoted the court.

The judge further remarked, “There are misleading projections in the chargesheet…it (chargesheet) has so many lacunas which do not support the evidence”.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

After the court's decision, Kejriwal was seen breaking down while speaking to reporters.

"I am not corrupt. The court has said that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are honest," he said, and broke into tears. Excise case was biggest political conspiracy in history of Independent India, he added.

Kejriwal along with 22 others, including former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, are facing prosecution in the multi-crore excise policy cases, with both the CBI and Enforcement DIrectorate (ED) alleging that the Delhi government’s 2021-22 liquor policy was designed to benefit certain licensees in exchange for kickbacks, allegedly routed into the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Goa campaign.

The CBI’s case was registered in August 2022 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections over criminal conspiracy, cheating and causing disappearance of evidence, apart from sections punishable under The Prevention of Corruption Act. It accuses Kejriwal and others of having direct involvement in the policy’s formulation.