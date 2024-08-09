Manish Sisodia gets bail: Congress, DMK react to Supreme Court verdict; family rejoice

Opposition leaders praised the Supreme Court's decision on Friday to grant bail to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) senior leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case. New Delhi: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia reaches his residence from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife after permission from a city court, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (PTI)

Opposition rally behind Manish Sisodia

Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj called it a “milestone”, criticising the central government for keeping Manish Sisodia in jail for 17 months “without proving any crime”.

ALSO READ- Manish Sisodia granted bail on these 4 conditions in Delhi excise policy case

"Can the central government return Manish Sisodia's 17 months to his family? The Supreme Court has not put any condition on Manish Sisodia. This means that he can come to his office and resume his work. He will have to go to the police station every Monday and Thursday to mark his presence in Delhi...," Bharadwaj said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed hope that others, including AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, would also receive justice. “I hope that all will get the justice, especially the AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal who is still in jail,” SP supremo said.

ALSO READ- Setback for AAP as Supreme Court upholds Delhi L-G's power to appoint aldermen to MCD

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stressed that "bail, not jail" should be the rule and said Sisodia's release should have happened sooner.

"It's a good thing that the principle of bail not jail has been followed because the fact is that in our country that's what supposed to be the governing norm. It hasn't happened so far for the simple reason only the judiciary can explain," the Congress MP said.

DMK MP A Raja said that Sisodia's bail is a sign that opposition leaders will continue to come out of jail.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai described the decision as a "big relief" for Sisodia, who faced "a lot of atrocities."

ALSO READ- Supreme Court's strong words on Manish Sisodia case: ‘17 months… deprived of right to speedy trial’

Family members of the senior AAP leader celebrated his bail distributing sweets.

Bail and not acquittal: BJP counters

Bharatiya Janata Party said getting bail does not equate to acquittal.

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam said, "Getting bail does not mean acquittal, the case remains the same...There is no need to get excited and mislead the people and the court."

"BJP always respects the decision of court. However, AAP leaders who are writing 'Satyameva Jayate' should look at their remarks on the Supreme Court's order last week... In liquor scam, Manish Sisodia has been granted bail. Granting bail to an accused does not make him innocent," said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal expressed her happiness over the bail. "I am happy that he got the bail. I hope he will lead the Delhi govt and will work well," the estranged AAP MP said.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)